David Warner Responds To All Fans' Suggestions On Coming Back In The Dream11 IPL 2020

Hyderabad skipper David Warner has had a mixed tournament so far. After losing the first two games of the Dream11 IPL 2020, the Men in Orange bounced back in style to win the next two. However, Hyderabad have had a tough last couple of weeks as they have lost three out of their last four matches. The Hyderabad outfit is currently at the fifth position in the Dream11 points table with three wins and five losses.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes amazes fans with first training session during Dream11 IPL 2020; watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner assures fans of coming back stronger

David Warner's men lost their recent match against Chennai by 20 runs. After the defeat, the Hyderabad captain took to Instagram and posted a few pictures of the franchise's players. In the caption, David Warner stated how it is difficult losing consecutive matches. David Warner reckoned that he can't change anything and the only thing they can do is remain positive with a smile on their faces. The southpaw also assured Hyderabad fans that they will soon make a comeback.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai team CEO gives huge update on Imran Tahir's future in tournament

Hyderabad are heavily reliant on their top-order who do the bulk of the scoring. The middle-order of Hyderabad's batting line-up has failed to put in consistent performances which has resulted in them losing several games. The Orange Army is in a spot of bother currently and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs look nearly impossibble. They sure have some match-winners who need to step up to the occasion if Hyderabad are to have any chance of qualifying for the final four.

According to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule. David Warner's side will now take on Kolkata in Match 35 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Let's take a look at the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli both dismissed by new 'Yorker King' T Natarajan in Dream11 IPL 2020

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

Meanwhile, the focus in the Dream11 IPL 2020 will shift to Thursday evening's encounter between Bangalore and Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Bangalore vs Punjab live fixture is a crucial game for both the teams. Bangalore will like to continue with the winning momentum while Punjab will look to secure a win at any cost in the Bangalore vs Punjab live match as a loss here will almost end their chances of making it to the playoffs. The Bangalore vs Punjab live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jwala Gutta impressed with T Natarajan, Rashid Khan post Hyderabad win

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.