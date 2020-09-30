Dream11 IPL 2020: Jwala Gutta Impressed With T Natarajan, Rashid Khan Post Hyderabad Win

The Hyderabad team put an end to Delhi's unbeaten run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they beat them by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Hyderabad, a team that was languishing at the bottom of the points table, registered an inspiring win against the in-form Delhi side. The Hyderabad batsmen helped them pile a decent total of 162 and their bowlers delivered against a strong batting unit to take the side home.

The team's bowling unit is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan and the two did not disappoint on Tuesday. However, left-arm pacer T Natarajan showcased a brilliant display of death bowling too as he delivered yorkers consistently, which did not allow the Delhi batsmen to break the shackles. Indian ace badminton player Jwala Gutta reacted to the stellar bowling performance by T Natarajan and Rashid Khan and praised their efforts on her Twitter account.

Areyyyy Natrajan bhi mast bowling daalaaa#SunRisersHyderabad — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 29, 2020

Jwala Gutta is one of the most prominent faces in Indian badminton and is a two-time Olympian. In the year 2011, Jwala Gutta was felicitated with the prestigious Arjuna Award. The 37-year-old had announced her engagement with Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal earlier this month.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets by giving only 14 runs in his spell and was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'. T Natarajan gave away just 25 runs in his four overs and took the vital wicket of Marcus Stoinis, who is in tremendous form with the bat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. T Natarajan was praised for his tight bowling towards the slog overs with even Olympian Jwala Gutta also showering praise for him. Gutta is based in Hyderabad, making her have a strong affinity with the city and the team alike.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

The franchise had taken to their Twitter account to announce the complete Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule. David Warner and co. will look to repeat their 2016 heroics by winning the Dream11 IPL 2020. Here is the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

