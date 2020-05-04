Dwayne Bravo Chats With Sunny Leone About Upcoming Song Featuring CSK Captain MS Dhoni

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer plays under the leadership of MS Dhoni and he has often credited the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for having faith in him. After representing CSK for seven seasons together (2011-2015, 2018 and 2019), both Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni have developed a special camaraderie between them and are known to be good friends on and off the field.

Dwayne Bravo chats with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone

Dwayne Bravo was recently involved in an Instagram Live session with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. During the chat, Sunny Leone asked the CSK star if the latter is working on any new songs. Dwayne Bravo responded that he has been working on a special song for his IPL captain MS Dhoni titled Number 7. He said that the song is based on the career and achievements of MS Dhoni and it also represents the love cricketers and fans have for him.

Apart from talking about MS Dhoni and IPL, Sunny Leone also gave the cricketer some fun tasks and challenges to do during the live session. She challenged him to dance to two songs out of which one would be of her choice and another one would be of his choice. Dwayne Bravo chose his own song We Not Giving Up for the dance challenge while Sunny Leone chose Maniac by Michael Sembello. They were both seen copying each other's dance steps during the dance challenge.

Dwayne Bravo and Sunny Leone chat, watch video

Dwayne Bravo sheds light on Number 7

In one of his recent conversations with Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, the 36-year old Bravo said that his MS Dhoni-tribute song is yet to be composed and he is still in the middle of adding some lyrics to it. On April 20, the West Indies cricketer shared a glimpse of his song in a video, which was shared by CSK on their social media platforms.

