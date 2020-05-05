David Warner Names Second Favourite Indian Venue To Play Cricket In Besides Hyderabad

Dynamic Australian opener David Warner is widely recognised for his aggressive and attacking approach at the top of the order. Having made his international debut in 2009, the cricketer soon established himself as one of the mainstays of the Australian batting line-up across all formats. David Warner is also much adored among Indian cricket fans as the left-hander is an integral member of a popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH star David Warner reveals one of his favourite Indian venues

David Warner joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition of IPL and was appointed as their captain in 2015. Since all SRH matches take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the cricketer is quite accustomed to playing in the venue. Much to the delight of a capacity crowd at the stadium, he scores heaps of runs at the Hyderabad deck every season.

Hence, it would be no surprise to guess that the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is one of his favourite Indian venues. However, David Warner recently revealed another Indian venue as one of his favourites while replying to a post by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter.

SRH skipper David Warner responds to ICC

On May 4, ICC took to Twitter and uploaded a pictorial view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, also commonly known as the Dharamsala Cricket Ground among cricket fans. While the ICC asked their fans to guess the name of the stadium, David Warner responded that it is one of his “favourite grounds”. Interestingly, the stadium in Dharamsala is also a temporary home base of another IPL franchise, i.e. Kings XI Punjab.

David Warner reveals favourite venue besides IPL’s home base

Can you spot which international ground this is? 🔎 pic.twitter.com/JBahcCkEU0 — ICC (@ICC) May 4, 2020

One of my favourite grounds — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 4, 2020

David Warner TikTok

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the IPL 2020 season got recently postponed until further notice by the Indian cricket officials. David Warner, who was set to lead SRH for the first time since 2017, is now homebound due to the safety measures imposed by the Australian government. Without any cricketing action on offer, Warner recently took to TikTok where he frequently uploads videos with his wife Candice and their three daughters.

David Warner TikTok videos go viral on social media

