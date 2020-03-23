Shreyas Iyer Plays With Dog Betty In Adorable Self-isolation Video: Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 from its original March 29 schedule, while the India vs South Africa series was also cancelled midway. Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer shared an adorable video of him playing with his pet dog.

IPL postponed: Shreyas Iyer shares adorable video with his pet dog

After a magic trick to fool his sister Natasha, Shreyas Iyer's next victim was his pet dog, Betty. In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Mumbai-born batsman took the 'What the Fluff' challenge and used a bedsheet to disappear in front of his pet. The 'What The Fluff Challenge' is a viral trick that dog owners play on their pups; a person stands behind a giant cover with a dog in the room, then they abandon it and run. Betty straight away walked in to see where Shreyas Iyer had vanished only to realise that she walked into the wrong room.

IPL postponed: WATCH Shreyas Iyer's 'What the Fluff 'challenge in self-isolation with his pet dog

Betty here, Betty there. Shreyas here, Shreyas where?!? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j7jKh8w9sC — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 23, 2020

IPL postponed: Shreyas Iyer key for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer is one of Delhi Capitals' mainstays and the franchise will hope that their captain can lead from the front. Under his leadership last season, Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs for the first time in seven years. Shreyas Iyer has been monumental for Delhi since they signed him in 2015 and has scored 300+ runs in four of his five IPL seasons. The Mumbai batsman will hope that he can lead the young Delhi Capitals to glory in IPL 2020 and break their 12-year duck in the competition.

IPL 2020: IPL postponed until April 15 due to Coronavirus pandemic

Fans might have to wait longer to see Shreyas Iyer in action after the IPL 2020 was postponed. Scheduled to kickstart on March 29, the IPL 2020 has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. However, it has been reported that the Indian government has requested the cancellation of IPL 2020 to tackle the threat of coronavirus better. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and IPL 2020 organisers have made it clear that they are ready to play to in empty stadiums or on delayed dates.

