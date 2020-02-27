IPL 2020: David Warner Shares Optimistic Message After Becoming SRH Captain Again

2016's Indian Premier League-winning captain David Warner will be in charge of the 'Orange Army' once again come the IPL 2020. In a video that was posted by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Warner has thanked the team management for bestowing the captaincy responsibilities on him once again. Warner captained the team from 2015 to 2017.

He was removed from captaincy in IPL 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands, Cape Town prior to the tournament saw him banned for a year by Cricket Australia. In 2019, Warner was not the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad despite his Orange Cap-winning performances throughout the IPL so far.

IPL 2020: David Warner to lead SRH team 2020

One of the most successful batsmen of the IPL, David Warner is back as the leader of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2020. David Warner began leading the side in 2015 and saw great success as he led them to their maiden IPL title in 2016. Even after David Warner served his ban and returned to the Orange Army, the team management was fairly conservative and let Kane Williamson continue as the captain of the side. The Kiwi captain was the ideal replacement for David Warner, having led the Sunrisers to the IPL 2018 final and the IPL 2019 playoffs.

In the video that the Sunrisers posted, Warner can be seen thanking the management for the opportunity to lead the SRH team 2020. Warner also congratulated Kane Williamson and his deputy, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, for taking good care of the side in Warner's absence from the leadership unit of the team. The Australian left-hander added that he will be looking forward to the insights that Williamson and Kumar have to share with him about the IPL in the SRH team 2020. Warner ended the video on the optimistic note of hoping to win the IPL title for a second time as the captain of the Sunrisers with the SRH team 2020

The Sunrisers Hyderabad kick off their IPL campaign on April 1 playing a home fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

SA vs Aus 2020

David Warner starred in Australia's T20I SA vs Aus series 2-1 win on Wednesday. He is set to play in 3 ODIs in South Africa against the home side before featuring in another 3-match ODI series at home against New Zealand.

