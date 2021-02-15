Glenn Maxwell Recalls Comical 1st IPL Auction Memory That Made Him A Millionaire: WATCH

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most sought-after players in the Indian Premier League. Over the years, the right-hander has raked in big bucks from the lucrative league. Recently, Maxwell who played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2021 auction. The Australian is once again likely to be sold for a massive sum at the IPL auction.

Glenn Maxwell opens up on being sold for $1 million to Mumbai Indians in 2013

Ahead of IPL auction, the cricket.com.au Twitter handle released a video of Maxwell where he is seen speaking about the moment when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians at a whopping price of $1 million at the IPL 2013 auction. Maxwell said while the IPL 2013 auction was going on, he was playing a game against West Indies where he got out for a golden duck. The all-rounder added that he was livid with himself as he walked off to the dressing room where a few people were laughing and giggling. Maxwell revealed that he had no idea about what was going on.

The Victorian-batsman further said that's when the then Australian coach Mickey Arthur and captain Michael Clarke grabbed him and took him to the back room. Maxwell revealed that he thought both of them were going to yell at him for his golden duck. However, he stated that they told him that the IPL auction is on and if he knows the amount got sold for.

Maxwell opined that he was unbothered about it and added that's when Clarke and Arthur told him that he was sold for $1 million. The all-rounder also revealed that as soon as he heard the news, he said an expletive as he didn't know how to react to it. Maxwell went on to say that it was a life-changing moment and amount of money for him.

The day Maxi became an instant millionaire! @gmaxi_32 has pretty fond memories of his first IPL auction! pic.twitter.com/MMYAFOQfCj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old had become one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crore (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul (₹11 crore). However, Maxwell failed to justify the faith shown in him by the franchise as he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches (without a single six) in the previous edition of the marquee tournament.

Nonetheless, Maxwell has been in good form recently. After his impressive performances in the limited-overs series against Indian in November-December 2020, the 32-year old followed it up with a string of impressive performances in the BBL 2021, which is something that might work in his favour at the IPL 2021 auction. Maxwell played 13 matches in BBL 2021 where he scored 379 runs at a decent average of 31.56 and a brilliant strike-rate of 143.56 to go with three fifties. With form on his side, Maxwell is set to attract the attention of multiple franchises at the IPL auction.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

After a lot of curiosity around the IPL auction 2021 date and time, the BCCI on January 27 revealed that the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The IPL auction live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

Glenn Maxwell net worth

According to reports from networthier.com, the Glenn Maxwell net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $36 million. Much of his earnings come from his earnings as a professional cricketer for the Australian cricket team, with additional income sourced from his contracts in various T20 leagues across the globe. Maxwell's net worth makes him of the richest Australian cricketers. The 32-year-old was one of the highest-earning players in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and was the second most player in the preceding auction, behind fellow teammate Pat Cummins.

