Who Is Kyle Jamieson? Lanky Pacer Primed By Fans To Make IPL Debut With Mumbai Indians

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has received immense appreciation from all corners for his exploits in international cricket. The 26-year-old will be eying to replicate the same success in franchise cricket as well. The speedster has registered himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions and he could very well be a lucrative pick for several franchises. However, a certain section of fans want the Kiwi pacer to represent the Mumbai Indians side in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 news: Mumbai Indians likely to go after the talented pacer?

The Rohit Sharma-led side have been the most consistent team in the competition and their trophy cabinet also signifies the same. They also have a well-established think-tank, who have proved their mettle year after year by putting together a strong team. Trent Boult's addition ahead of the 2020 season reaped benefits for them as the left-armer proved to be their second-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets to his name.

For the forthcoming edition, they could very well look to rope on Trent Boult's New Zealand teammate Kyle Jamieson in their squad. They have released several notable overseas fast bowlers such as Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson and Mitchell McClenaghan. This is why the management will be keen to sign a promising foreign speedster.

Kyle Jamieson appears to be the frontrunner for the third seamer's spot in the Mumbai Indians playing eleven. With the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, this addition could make their bowling attack an even more formidable one. Do not be surprised if the defending champions hand over a handsome paycheck to the talented fast bowler, who can also bat lower down the order.

Former New Zealand bowler, Shane Bond, who currently is a part of the Mumbai Indians support staff, has in the past expressed his admiration for Kyle Jamieson. The ex-cricketer has stated that he will be keen to see how the young bowler fares for the Kiwi side during their home season. He also reckoned that a string of impressive performances might make him one of the most sought after candidates

MI list of released players 2021

They released seven of their players, including IPL legend and recently-retired Lasith Malinga. Players like Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh were among others who are a part of the MI list of released players 2021. Here are the 18 players retained by the side -

Kyle Jamieson height

Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field. The pacer has the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface and has used it to his advantage in his international appearances for New Zealand. The bowler also has the tendency to swing the new ball a long way, and his high release point makes it even more challenging for the batters.

Kyle Jamieson stats in international cricket

The Kyle Jamieson stats make up for a staggering read. Having played only six Test matches so far, the bowler has claimed 36 wickets in the longer format. He also was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against West Indies for his 11-wicket collection last year in December. The player has three wickets in the shortest format of the game, as well as ODIs.

Image source: ICC Twitter

