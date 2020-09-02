IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Posts Sweet Picture With Daughter From Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in the UAE training ahead of the IPL 2020. The batsman will be looking to guide his side to their fifth IPL title this season. Rohit Sharma has travelled with his family, with the cricketer’s wife and daughter accompanying him. In a recent post, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has shared an adorable post featuring their daughter.

Rohit Sharma wife shares cute picture with daughter

Taking to Instagram, Ritika Sajdeh posted a picture of herself with her daughter Samaira. In the picture, Samaira is seen hugging her mother while both smile towards the camera. Ritika Sajdeh posted the picture with a couple of emojis. After she shared the picture, several people reacted to the adorable mother-daughter click. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar reacted to the picture as well, while Radhika Dhopavkar, who is the wife of Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane, commented that the picture was cute. Mumbai Indians' mentor Zaheer Khan's wife, Sagarika Ghatge also commented on the picture, sharing heart faced emojis on the post.

Both Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh regularly share pictures with Samaira

Rohit Sharma has completed his isolation and is back training outdoors with Mumbai Indians. The captain shared pictures of himself out training in the field, with members of the Mumbai Indians squad visible in the background. In his latest Instagram post, he shared pictures of himself working out in the gym.

Both Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma frequently share their family pictures as they connect with their fans online. Just before Rohit Sharma was set to resume outdoor training, the Mumbai Indians skipper had posted a picture of himself with Samaira. In the picture, Samaira is seen kissing Rohit Sharma before the batsman left for his first day of outdoor training.

In another post, both Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were captured watching Jurassic Park along with their daughter. In the picture posted by Rohit Sharma on Instagram, the Mumbai Indians skipper wrote that while the couple tried to introduce dinosaurs to their daughter via the movie, Samaira ended up watching only two minutes of the movie.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19, with several teams having already started training outdoors ahead of the tournament. The social media handles of Mumbai Indians have been providing regular updates about the training routines of the cricketers to their fans. Recently, the franchise also launched their official jersey for the IPL 2020 online.

Image Courtesy: Ritika Sajdeh Instagram