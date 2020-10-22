Dream11 IPL 2020: Jason Holder Hits Bullseye To Send Robin Uthappa Packing For 19

Rajasthan and Kolkata are battling it out in Match 40 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having won the toss, David Warner invited Rajasthan to bat first in a must-win game for both sides. The Men in Pink got off to a blistering as both openers Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes started attacking from the word go.

Jason Holder's brilliance in the field ends Robin Uthappa's quickfire cameo

Uthappa, in particular, was the aggressor between the two openers as he showed glimpses of his old self with some attractive shots. Robin Uthappa scored 19 runs off 13 balls including two fours and one six before getting dismissed courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by Jason Holder.

It all happened on the third ball of the third over bowled by Jason Holder. The West Indies captain, who was roped in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh, is playing his first match of the tournament. Holder bowled a quick in-seamer which struck Stokes on his hips. The ball went adjacent to the pitch on the off-side and Uthappa took off for a single which was always going to be tight.

Holder quickly got to the ball, turned and hit the bullseye to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19. The Rajasthan opener was casual in his approach and was made to pay by Jason Holder. The Robin Uthappa run out helped Hyderabad put the brakes on Rajasthan's run-rate.

Here's the clip of the Robin Uthappa run out

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Rajasthan reached 86/2 at the end of 12 overs with Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson back in the pavillion. The Rajasthan vs Hyderabad match is a crucial fixture for both teams as a loss in this contest will pretty much end one team's chances of making it to the playoffs in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Robin Uthappa IPL stats

The Robin Uthappa IPL stats section in this year's competition has been below par, to say the least. The Rajasthan batsman has played nine matches, scoring 147 runs at a dismal average of 16.33. His strike-rate has also been a modest 114.84. The right-hander's form at the top will be crucial for Rajasthan if they are to make it to the final four of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

