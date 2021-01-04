Dawid Malan's Six Lands In Spectator's Beer Cup, Fans Amused As He Drinks Off It: WATCH

The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) has already accounted for some remarkable cricketing movements that have enthralled the fans. Along with the on-field brilliance, spectators also have chipped in to provide entertainment. During the 23rd match of the season, one such incident involving a fan in the stands garnered a lot of attention.

BBL 2020: Dawid Malan's six lands in fan's beer mug

England's Dawid Malan has carved a niche for himself in his nation's star-studded T20 line-up. The cricketer, with his exceptional outings with the bat in international cricket, also finds himself at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings. The swashbuckling batsman has replicated the same success in franchise-based T20 leagues and is currently plying his trade for the Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League.

The England cricketer scored a phenomenal half-century against the Melbourne Stars on Saturday and was instrumental in his team's victory. The player showcased his capabilities against a potent bowling attack and smashed an impressive 75 from just 56 balls with the help of seven fours and three maximums. One of Malan's sixes took centre stage as the ball landed in a fan's beer mug.

In the 16th over of the Hobart Hurricanes' innings, Dawid Malan hit a stunning lofted stroke against Lance Morris, and the ball sailed over the square-leg for a six. A spectator in the stands attempted to catch the ball but failed to latch onto it. The cricket ball eventually ricocheted off his hand and went straight into the beer mug of another fan. To everyone's surprise, the fan gulped down his beverage with the ball inside his mug. He also later went on to throw the ball back in the field of play, but the match officials decided to ultimately replace the ball. The grab might not make it to the BBl best catches, but would surely be etched in the memory of the lucky fan.

BBL points table:

The Hobart Hurricanes are enjoying an impressive run this season and have managed to win five matches so far. They are currently placed at the third position on the BBL points table with 18 points to their name. They are currently behind the Sydney Thunder (19 points) and table-toppers Sydney Sixers (21 points). The Adelaide Strikers (13 points) are the other team to feature in the top four at this juncture of the tournament.

Big Bash schedule:

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image source: Hobart Hurricanes Instagram

