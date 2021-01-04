Tim Paine Gets INCREDIBLE Request From Ex-umpire Daryl Harper Amidst Stinging Criticism

Australian Test captain Tim Paine was left in disbelief after his dismissal in the second innings of the recently-concluded Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The right-hander was caught behind to Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. While the on-field umpire initially denied Jadeja his wicket, third umpire Paul Wilson overturned the decision after witnessing a spike on the ‘Snicko’, even though there was nothing on the HotSpot.

India vs Australia 2021: Daryl Harper asks Tim Paine to umpire in Under-16s in Hobart

Tim Paine had accused the third umpire of rushing into his decision. After Paine’s dismissal, the remainder of their batting line-up crumbled as Australia were folded out for just 200. The hosts eventually lost the Test by eight wickets to hand India a series-levelling win in the ongoing India vs Australia 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Australian umpire Daryl Harper has hit back at Tim Paine after the latter had criticised the match officials of the MCG Test. While speaking with The Age, Harper opined that third umpire Paul Wilson did a “mighty job”, considering all evidence of the dismissal available at the time.

Harper also requested Tim Paine to go down to Hobart and stand as an umpire in Under-16 matches for a couple of days. According to the former umpire, Paine would then have a “greater appreciation” for match officials.

Paine was originally given not out, but after a review he's on his way #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xpzAYtBM61 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

A look into Tim Paine's career stats

The Tim Paine career stats in international cricket makes for an interesting read. Out of the 33 Tests he played for his country, Paine captained Australia in 21 of them, winning 11 and losing just seven matches. With the bat he has aggregated 1,417 runs at an average of 32.20.

Tim Paine has also played 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is for Australia since his international debut in 2009. The wicketkeeper-batsman aggregated 972 runs across both limited-overs formats with one century and five half-centuries. Across all international appearances, Paine has affected 219 dismissals while standing behind the stumps.

Happy 36th birthday to Australia's Test skipper and the cleanest hands in the country, Tim Paine pic.twitter.com/bBqDRZuqX2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

