DB Vs DG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Team Delhi Bulls (DB) and Deccan Gladiators (DG) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, February 1 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our DB vs DG Dream11 prediction, probable DB vs DG playing 11 and DB vs DG Dream11 team.

Also Read: PD Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

DB vs DG Dream11 prediction: DB vs DG Dream11 preview

This is the final super league match of the day and both teams look to end the day on a high. Coming into this match, the Bulls are second on the Group A points table with 4 points after 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. They are second on the table on the basis of net run rate. After winning the first two matches, table toppers Northern Warriors handed the Dwayne Bravo-led side their first defeat of the tournament. Bulls will look to put that defeat behind and try to win the upcoming match.

Gladiators, after three matches, are third on the points table with 1 win and 2 losses. Their previous fixture was against the Qalanders side which they went onto lose. Chasing 119 runs to win, the Kieron Pollard-led side could only score 85 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, losing the match by 33 runs. The upcoming contest promises to be an exciting contest with both teams not short of firepower in the batting department.

Also Read: Nicholas Pooran Slams 143 Runs In 2 Abu Dhabi T10 Matches Across The Weekend: WATCH

DB vs DG Dream11 prediction: Probable DB vs DG playing 11

DB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (c), Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Fidel Edwards

DG: Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shahzad, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan

Also Read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Will Become First Player To Earn More Than â‚¹150 Crore From Tournament

DB vs DG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DB vs DG Dream11 team

Evin Lewis

Ravi Bopara

Sunil Narine

Imran Tahir

Also Read: KKR's IPL Auction Snub Fires Up M Siddharth To Star In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Win: WATCH

DB vs DG match prediction: DB vs DG Dream11 team

DB vs DG live: DB vs DG match prediction

As per our DB vs DG Dream11 prediction, DB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DB vs DG Dream11 prediction, top picks and DB vs DG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DB vs DG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Delhi Bulls / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.