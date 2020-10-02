Suresh Raina Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Completing 5,000 Runs In Dream11 IPL

Rohit Sharma has been welcomed into esteemed company by his ex-Indian teammate and Chennai icon, Suresh Raina. Sharma became a part of a select club in the Indian Premier League with his opening runs against Punjab last night, becoming only the third person to score more than 5,000 runs in the IPL. He joins two other Indian greats, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli at the top.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go Top, Punjab Slump To 6th After 3rd Loss

Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!✊#MIvsKXIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020

Suresh Raina's message for Rohit Sharma

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit Sharma on his 5,000-run milestone in Dream11 IPL 2020 yesterday. Rohit Sharma hit Mohammed Shami for a four in the second over of the Punjab vs Mumbai game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium to earn himself a place in the club. The day only got better for Sharma; his 70-run contribution to his team's massive 191 run total helped them clinch their second victory in the Dream11 IP 2020 season. Mumbai are now in first place on the table, having won two of their four games. While this gives them four points, the same as Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Rajasthan, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai are on top courtesy of their high net run rate.

Also Read | Mumbai Vs Punjab: Fans React To Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai's Impressive Win In Abu Dhabi

IPL's 5000 run club

Suresh Raina, who has chosen to sit out the Dream11 IPL 2020 season for personal reasons, was the first player to reach the 5000-run mark in the IPL. Raina took a single off of Bangalore's Umesh Yadav in the opening match of the 2019 IPL to achieve this feat. Raina had to share the honour with Bangalore captain Virat Kohli just six games later.

In an otherwise disappointing season for Bangalore, Kohli's biggest achievement was his induction into the top scorers club in the IPL. Kohli completed his 5000th run with a single off Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah. With that, he also became the fastest to 5000 runs in the IPL.

Next in line to reach the mark is Hyderabad captain David Warner, who has scored 4,793 runs so far, and Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 4,648 runs. Warner will be leading the Hyderabad side against Chennai today, while Dhawan will next be seen taking on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side in tomorrow's Dream11 IPL 2020 contest.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Mumbai's Convincing Win Over Punjab

5000 runs in IPL for @ImRo45. Joins the likes of Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EDA7u30pZb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

Mumbai will now gear up for their match against Hyderabad on Sunday, October 4. It will be their fifth match. Here is the Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, and the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Register A Convincing Win By 48 Runs

Image Credits: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.