Dean Jones Death: Irfan Pathan Mourns Tragic Demise Of Former Australian Cricketer

Former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday, September 24 due to a heart attack. The 59-year-old was in Mumbai as part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The sudden Dean Jones death came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity, especially to former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan as evidenced from his recent post on Twitter.

ICC’s post on Dean Jones death

Dean Jones: 1961-2020 – an icon of the game gone way too soon. RIP



OBITUARY ▶️ https://t.co/ZTKMNBg1Yb pic.twitter.com/hT3zgK1KgG — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones death during Dream11 IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan reacts to sudden demise

On September 24, just moments after news of Dean Jones' death broke, cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan expressed his shock over the Australian’s demise. In his tweet, the former all-rounder wrote that he is absolutely “shocked” and “saddened” over the demise of his fellow commentator, stating that ex-Australian cricketer was “fine” in the morning. Irfan Pathan also revealed that he had a video chat with the commentator’s son a couple of days ago when the situation was fine and “normal”, stressing on the suddenness of Dean Jones' death.

Irfan Pathan expresses “shock” over Dean Jones death

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones cause of death

In an official statement on Dean Jones' death, Star India confirmed the demise of the commentator. The network revealed a sudden cardiac arrest as the Dean Jones cause of death. Star India added that they are currently in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements after Dean Jones' death. Star India lavished praised on the former Australian cricketer, who was part of their Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary panel.

Dean Jones' career at a glance

Dean Jones made his debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies and went on to play 52 Tests at the highest level. Throughout his tenure, Jones averaged 46.55 in Tests and 44.61 across ODIs. The Australian is also remembered for his excellent fielding during his playing days. At his prime, he was regarded as one of the best ODI batsmen across the globe. He scored more than 9,000 international runs for Australia across formats. In 2019, Dean Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Image source: PTI