Dean Jones Death: TV Company Releases Statement After Dream11 IPL Commentator Passes Away

Former Australian cricketer-turned-analyst Dean Jones tragically passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Fondly known as 'Professor Deano', the 59-year-old suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai and was in a biosecure bubble in Mumbai during the time of his death. The Australian was part of the commentary team for the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 and Star India have now released a statement regarding the same.

Dean Jones cause of death: Star India release statement on Dean Jones death

In an official statement on Dean Jones' death, Star India confirmed the passing away of the commentator. The broadcast giants expressed their deepest condolences to his family and friends and mentioned a sudden cardiac arrest as the Dean Jones cause of death. Star India revealed that they are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements after Dean Jones' death. Star India lavished praised on the former Australian cricketer, who was part of the commentary team for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The company said that Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of cricket and associated himself deeply with cricket development across South Asia. Star mentioned Dean Jones was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing the next-gen of cricketers. They pointed out that as a commentator, the 59-year-old reached the hearts of millions of fans with his presence and presentation. The company ended their statement by saying that Dean Jones will be sorely missed by his fans and admirers across the globe and Star and offered their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Dean Jones commentator: Australian's career at a glance

Dean Jones was regarded as one of the fiercest cricketers in the 90s and was well-known for his aggressive technique. Having made his international debut for Australia in 1984, the Victorian played in 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55, with 14 fifties and 11 centuries. In ODIs, Jones amassed 6,068 runs in 164 matches, at an astounding average of 44.61, with 46 half-centuries and seven tons. Jones was one of the first cricketers to crack the limited-overs game for Australia and enjoyed successful coaching and commentary spells after his retirement. Under his tutelage, Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Islamabad United won two titles.

(Image Courtesy: Dean Jones Instagram)