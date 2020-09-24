Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith Masters MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot In Training Video; Watch

Under the leadership of Steve Smith, Rajasthan defeated the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side this week to register their opening points in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The Rajasthan unit is now undergoing training sessions for their upcoming encounter against KL Rahul’s Punjab on September 27. On Thursday, September 24, the franchise shared a unique Steve Smith training video where the Australian batsman can be seen successfully pulling off an MS Dhoni helicopter shot in the nets.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith helicopter shot resembles trademark MS Dhoni helicopter shot

The Rajasthan franchise recently shared a video of Steve Smith’s net session on their social media accounts. In a short 13-second video, the maverick Australian batsman pulls off a helicopter shot in a very MS Dhoni-like manner. The franchise made sure to rewind and replay the ‘Steve Smith helicopter shot’ footage for fans of the two cricketers.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith helicopters shot in Rajasthan’s nets session, watch video

While it remains to be seen whether it was MS Dhoni who invented the helicopter shot or not, the former Indian skipper did popularise the same for the modern audience during the late 2000s. Apart from the MS Dhoni helicopter shot, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman holds a repertoire of shots in his stroke-play gallery. To successfully pull off the aforementioned mode of striking the ball like Chennai captain, one has to generate massive power in their bottom hand to hit yorkers and full-length deliveries for boundaries.

MS Dhoni helicopter shot from 2015, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Punjab

The upcoming Rajasthan vs Punjab match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 27. The action is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST. While the impending match-up will be Rajasthan’s second Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture, it will be Punjab’s third affair after their matches against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi and Virat Kohli’s Bangalore.

Image source: Rajasthan IPL team Twitter and IPLT20.com