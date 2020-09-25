MS Dhoni Set To Achieve Significant Milestone In Dream11 IPL 2020 Match Vs Delhi

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai taking on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi in the seventh match of the ongoing tournament. The match is scheduled to commence at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 25. Interestingly, the upcoming much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 clash poses an ideal opportunity for Chennai skipper MS Dhoni to join an elite list of Indian cricketers in the shortest format of the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL records hat set to add another feather

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is already dubbed as one of the masters of limited-overs cricket. His success as a leader aside, he also holds a staggering record with the bat in T20 cricket. Across 98 T20Is for India, he has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60.

Moreover, MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL records comprises of 4,461 runs in his run-scoring tally. He made his debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament and has aggregated his runs at an average of 137.94 with 212 sixes. Through his 212 hits over the fence, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is only the third-leading batsmen in IPL history with most sixes after Chris Gayle (326) and AB de Villiers (215).

MS Dhoni will now be taking field against Delhi in Dubai. If the Chennai skipper manages to hit two sixes against Shreyas Iyer and co. in the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game, he will reach 300 sixes overall across all T20 matches (international + league). By doing so, he will become only the third Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma (367) and Suresh Raina (311) to reach 300 sixes in 20-overs cricket.

Three of MS Dhoni’s 298 sixes during final over blitz against Rajasthan, watch video

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captain #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, September 25. For Chennai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Chennai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Delhi live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

