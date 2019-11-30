Dean Jones Slams Australian Journalist For Deriding Pakistani Player's English Skills

Pakistan Cricketers have always bore the brunt for their inability to speak proper English. The cricketers are mercilessly trolled and their English speaking gets more attention than their on-field performance. Recently, Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam opted for a Translator for press conferences in Australia vs Pakistan T20Is.

Australian journalist takes a dig at Pakistan cricketer

On Friday, November 29, Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi again was trolled for his poor English speaking skills. The fast bowler was interviewed by the broadcasters on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia. Shaheen struggled but waded his way through the questions. Tony Tardio, an Australian Journalist took to Twitter to take a dig at Shaheen Afridi. Tardio tweeted, “Just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and I can say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word.”

Just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and I can say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word — Tony Tardio (@tonytardio) November 29, 2019

Dean Jones shuts down Australian journalist

The tweet drew a lot of flak from the subcontinent and many Pakistani fans asked Tony Tardio to speak in Urdu. Former Australian cricketer and pundit Dean Jones shut down the journalist by saying that the cricketers at least make an attempt to speak the language. Dean Jones said that Australian cricketers don’t make the effort to speak Urdu when touring UAE. He tweeted, “At least they try Tony... English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed..”

At least they try Tony... English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed.. https://t.co/XjBdh9SJKi — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 29, 2019

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne smash centuries

Pakistan took on Australia on the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 5 runs. Shaheen Afridi started the second Test on a positive note by dismissing Joe Burns for 4, before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne again scored centuries to continue the Australian dominance. Australia finished on 302/1 at Stumps on Day 1.

