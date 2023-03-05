Deandra Dottin Denies Any Injury After Being Ruled Out: 'Get Well Soon From What?'

Ahead of the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League, which took place on Saturday between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the clouds of controversy had somewhat obscured the vision of the GG franchise. Before the match, it was reported that the star recruit, Deandra Dottin, who was picked at Rs.60 lakhs in the auction has been ruled out of the tournament. While Injury was the talking concern behind the departure, it turns out to be something different as the West Indies' all-rounder quashes injury remarks.

Dottin took to Twitter to deny injury being the reason behind her ruling out of the tournament. Here's what she wrote, "I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you."

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

With this statement by the West Indian, Gujarat Giants might have to come up clarity on the matter. Meanwhile, Giants have already named australian allrounder Kim Garth as the replacement of Deandra Dottin.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: WPL 2023 inaugural match

After a thorough wait, cricket fans all over the world witnessed the start of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League on Saturday. Following a ravishing opening ceremony, where Bollywood stars welcomed the tournament in their own style, the field was taken by the teams of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Batting first, the Mumbai team set the tone of the tournament as they put up a mammoth 207/5 in front of Gujarat Giants. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65), Hayley Williams (47), and Amelia Kerr (45) did the majority of the scoring. In reply, Gujarat Giants had a horrible start, with three of the batters heading back inside the first 10 runs of the team. GG could not recover from the start and bundled out at a dismal score of 64. Thus, Mumbai Indians recorded a reverberating win of 143 runs over Gujarat Giants in the opening game of WPL 2023.