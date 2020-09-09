Suresh Raina Posts Another Workout Photo: Is CSK Batsman Preparing For IPL 2020 Return?

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, in a shocking turn of events, had announced his unavailability for the IPL 2020 recently, citing "personal reasons". The senior CSK batsman became the centre of controversy after his sudden exit from the MS Dhoni-led side last month. Though the official reason for his departure was stated as 'personal reasons', conjecture soon began as to the real reason behind this move. Initial assumptions were that Raina had left due to growing fears regarding COVID-19, which had affected 13 CSK personnel.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Becomes Investor And Brand Ambassador For Indian Gaming Startup

Reports later surfaced that he had left to be with his family after his uncle's death. However, after CSK's owner, N. Srinivasan called the cricketer a 'Prima Donna' and said he would regret leaving, more rumours surfaced that the veteran batsman had a falling out with senior management over his hotel room.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Never To Play For CSK Again After Sudden, Dramatic Exit From IPL 2020?

Suresh Raina posts workout photo with top background, leaves fans impressed again

However, Suresh Raina recently claimed in an interview with Outlook that there still is a possibility for his comeback into the side for the IPL 2020, although CSK's first game is against Mumbai Indians on September 19. The veteran batsman has also resumed his training after returning to India and is looking fitter than ever.

Suresh Raina, on his Instagram account, had posted his workout video a few days back. Yet again, the southpaw shared an picture of him working out at a scenic place. CSK fans filled the batsman's comments section, urging him to return to the CSK side for the IPL 2020. However, it will not be easy for Suresh Raina to walk back into the side, as the BCCI has revealed that the batsman will have to take their approval before he returns for the IPL 2020. There still is a question mark on 'Chinna Thala' donning the yellow jersey this season.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK Shares Pic Of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's 'fire In The Ice' Moment In The Nets

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players as of now, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have backed out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

ALSO READ | CSK Supporters Mock Brad Hogg For 'RCB Will Win IPL 2020' Prediction On Twitter

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months.

Image Source: Suresh Raina Instagram