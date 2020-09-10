Delhi Capitals Add India's Acko General Insurance In Growing IPL 2020 Sponsors Roster

Delhi Capitals have announced Indian insurance company Acko General Insurance as their 'Official Insurance Partner' for the IPL 2020. Keeping in line with their support for the 'Vocal For Local' movement, Delhi Capitals have added the young and fast-growing, online insurance company to their list of sponsors for the much awaited IPL 2020. The team will be wearing the Acko Insurance logo on their helmets and caps to promote Acko's message of 'protection' as an essential commodity.

Delhi Capitals goes 'Vocal for Local'

Acko General Insurance's stint as associate IPL sponsors last season was a huge success. There was a surge in brand awareness and increase in levels of transactions with a new audience. The company will look to ride the IPL wave once again this year to further strengthen their brand value by engaging with the vast consumer base the IPL provides.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of the Delhi Capitals, said that the DC were “thrilled" to have Acko as a partner for the IPL 2020. He added that Acko, being a young and upcoming brand, strongly aligned with the team's own identity. Acko and DC have announced that they will amplify their association through a campaign across television, digital and social media platforms in the coming weeks. Acko will be running a series of fun contests on DC game days to engage customers and enhance brand recognition.

One of the many planned contests will be the 'Catch the Acko logo'. To be held on the Delhi Capitals' first game against KXIP, the objective of the game will be for the viewers to count the number of Acko logos present at the stadium, including players' kits, boundary ropes, perimeter boards etc, and post it on Acko’s website. Prizes for the winners will include team merchandise and a mega prize of a 30-minute virtual meet and greet with DC players.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande.

