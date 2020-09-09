Delhi Capitals To Endorse 'Vocal For Local' Cause In IPL 2020 With OkCredit As New Sponsor

Adding to the ever-growing list of sponsors for the IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals have announced digital ledger app OKCredit as their "Official Digital Credit Ledger". The app will be featured as a sponsor for the team along with JSW Group, Jio, BKT and many others. They are among the 200-odd companies that have already signed up with the BCCI, Star Sports or individual teams as sponsors or advertisers for the IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 'Vocal for Local' campaign

OkCredit is a free-to-use accounting and ledger app that helps small businesses in India keep track of their digital transactions. In keeping with the mission of the company, whose tagline is 'Digital India ka digital bahi-khata', OkCredit will also be part of the Delhi Capitals' 'Vocal for Local' campaign. The company has been a proponent of the 'Digital India' initiatives since their early days.

The idea seems to be about using this partnership to help spread the word about their work and the benefits it can bring to small, local brands and entrepreneurs. With the IPL being one of the most widely watched events in India, the company is sure to catch the interests of many small business owners across the country.

Talking about the importance of this association, Harsh Pokharna, co-founder and CEO, OkCredit, said, “IPL 2020 enjoys a humongous response each year and through this partnership, we hope to reach the nook and corner of our country and take a step forward in the vision of creating a Digital India.”

The Delhi Capitals will also join hands with the company to tell the stories of some of the historic businesses and business owners that have made Delhi what it is today. OkCredit will also offer their support to businesses who have been badly impacted by the economic slowdown in the wake of coronavirus. Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, “OkCredit's innovative digital ledger will provide great utility to local businesses as they recover from the lockdown. I want to thank the entire team at OkCredit for extending their valuable support.”

IPL 2020 schedule

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. The first match will be played between the Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals' first match will be against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in Dubai.

