Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis Smashes 87, Takes 4-31 In Australia's Warmup Match: Watch

Delhi Capitals recruit, Marcus Stoinis made a strong statement during Australia's intrasquad's 50-over practice match in Southampton. The all-rounder represented Cummins XI as they took on Finch XI. Marcus Stoinis returned with impressive bowling figures of 4-32 as Finch XI were restricted to 249. Andrew Tye scored a quick 51 as left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc chipped in with a handy 42 ahead of the England vs Australia 2020 series.

Finch XI vs Cummins XI highlights

🚨 HIGHLIGHTS 🚨



The Cummins XI took the win thanks to big performances from Maxwell, Stoinis and Zampa.



WATCH: https://t.co/cu9N3ApOno pic.twitter.com/XIuBz2YqaR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 30, 2020

Marcus Stoinis, who was dropped from Australia's limited-overs side post the 2019 World Cup, made a strong case for himself as he smashed 87 runs from just 71 balls with the bat. The all-rounder, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction last year, went on to forge a match-winning partnership of 174 for the 3rd wicket in 154 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell, who returned to cricket after the BBL final last year, slammed a ton. Known for crafting quick-fire innings, the right-hander showed a different dimension of his game by scoring 109 in 144 balls as he helped his side chase down the target with 51 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals will be delighted to see Marcus Stoinis getting into the groove ahead of IPL 2020. He is likely to be one of the key factors for the franchise's success in IPL 2020. With the inclusion of proven players such as R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis, Delhi Capitals, who had an impressive campaign in 2019, will look to go beyond last year's success in IPL 2020.

England vs Australia 2020

The limited-overs series between the arch-rivals will feature 3 T20s followed by 3 ODIs. England vs Australia 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 4 and will last till September 16. Marcus Stoinis will join the Delhi Capitals in the UAE post completion of his national duty. Glenn Maxwell is also scheduled to join the Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals resume training ahead of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals earlier confirmed Dubai as their base for IPL 2020. Post their six days in quarantine, the franchise finally resumed training at the ICC Academy in Dubai. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19, with the final slated to be on November 10.

Image Credits: Marcus Stoinis Instagram