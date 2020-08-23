Delhi Capitals Arrive In Dubai With New Arsenal & Hopes To Clinch Maiden IPL Victory

With 25 days to go for the IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals reached Dubai on Sunday for the mandatory 7-day quarantine before they set off for training. Several franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others have already reached the Middle East, making Capitals few of the last to arrive. The Shreyas Iyer-led young side, which is yet to win the IPL, will hope to lay their hands on the silverware this year.

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

The young side which boasts of the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shimron Hetmyer have also acquired the services of veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Ravi Ashwin and Amit Mishra would be instrumental in helping Delhi reach the grand finale as they would look forward to weaving some spin magic owing to the spin-friendly pitches in the UAE.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The cash-rich tournament, which was earlier postponed, has been moved to the UAE due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament is all set to start on September 19 while the final will be played on November 10. The BCCI has already issued an SOP for the tournament and has also allowed COVID-19 replacement during the tournament. Recently, Dream11 acquired the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020 for a whopping amount of Rs 220 crore after Vivo's exit. This year's edition will also feature COVID replacements that have been allowed by the governing body in view of the pandemic.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad:

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

