IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, KXIP Follow RR's Lead With Unique Oscar 2020 Comparison Posts

The Academy Awards for 2020 were held on Monday and took the world by storm. The Indian Premier League wanted a slice of the Oscars pie too and teams began to share their own posters of famous Oscar-nominated movies. Here is what the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals posted.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pay tribute to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The Delhi Capitals shared their own version of a 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' poster. The original movie was directed by reputed director Quinton Tarantino and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. Brad Pitt ended up with the 'Best Supporting Actor' Oscar for his character in the movie. Delhi's interesting version featured Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada and Andre Russell. The poster threw it back to a clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019. Prithvi Shaw made 99 and helped Delhi take the match into a Super Over. Delhi won that match. The Capitals also uploaded their own versions of the "Ford vs. Ferrari" and the "Joker" posters.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab pay tribute to '1917'

The Kings XI Punjab used the Oscars to pay tribute to India's Under-19 superstar Ravi Bishnoi. The young leg-spinner was one of India's most effective bowlers in the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup and helped the team reach the finals. Punjab emulated the poster for the film '1917' which was directed by Sam Mendes. Among its many nominations, 1917 was also nominated for a "Best Picture" Oscar. Here is the post made by KXIP.

