CPL 2020 GUY Vs JAM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on Jamaica Tallahwahs (JAM) in a league match in CPL 2020 on Saturday, August 22. The match will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Here are the GUY vs JAM live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India and where to catch GUY vs JAM live scores.

CPL live streaming: GUY vs JAM match preview

Jamaica Tallawahs have a solid team on paper, however, the Rovman Powell-led side are yet to hit the ground running with just one win under their belt in two matches so far. Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman are in great touch and will be expected to once again take centre stage against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Despite losing their first match to the Knight Riders, the Warriors bounced back to beat the Patriots courtesy of a special knock from Shimron Hetmyer. GUY will be looking to carry on their winning momentum against a solid Jamaica Tallawahs. This match, therefore, is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

GUY vs JAM live streaming: GUY vs JAM weather and pitch report

No rain interruption is expected during the match and the CPL 2020 match and the pitch will be on the slower side, giving bowlers a chance to be among the wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first to restrict the opposition to a low score and chase down the target.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and GUY vs JAM live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. GUY vs JAM live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

GUY vs JAM live streaming: Squads for GUY vs JAM contest

GUY vs JAM live streaming: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs JAM live streaming: JAM squad

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

