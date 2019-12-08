DES Vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Desert Riders take on Swift Gallopers in the 2nd match of the Qatar T10 League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The match commences at 9:00 PM (IST).

DES vs SWI Dream11 Preview

The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Swift Gallopers have some top players in the side including Luke Wright, Kamran Akmal and Imran Nazir.

Desert Riders have experienced players like Sohail Tanveer, Khurram Manzoor, Shahadat Hossain and others. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Squads

DES: Shahadat Hossain, Sohail Tanvir, Khurram Manzoor, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Oshane Thomas, CP Rizwan, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhupinder Singh, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Malindu Liyanage

SWI: Imran Nazir, Luke Wright, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Danza Hyatt, Richmond Mutumbami, Chirag Suri, Ansh Tandon, Ravinderpal Singh, Inam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Ibrahim, Gayan Munaweera, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad

DES vs SWI Dream11 Picks

Javed Ahmadi and Luke Wright are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Shafiqullah Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor and Kamran Akmal are also Dream11 point fetchers. Chirag Suri and Imran Nazir are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir

– Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir Vice-Captain – Chirag Suri, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed

– Chirag Suri, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed Luke Wright and Kamran Akmal will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Khan

– Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Khan Batters – Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir, Chirag Suri

– Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir, Chirag Suri All-Rounders- Danza Hyatt, Javed Ahmadi

Danza Hyatt, Javed Ahmadi Bowlers – Sohail Tanveer, Shahadat Hossain, J Naveed

DES vs SWI Dream11 Prediction

Swift Gallopers are likely to defeat the Desert Riders.

