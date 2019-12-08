The Debate
DES Vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

DES VS SWI DREAM11: Desert Riders and Swift Gallopers are all set to face each other in the 2nd match of the Qatar T10 league which will be played in Doha

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
DES vs SWI dream11

Desert Riders take on Swift Gallopers in the 2nd match of the Qatar T10 League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The match commences at 9:00 PM (IST).

DES vs SWI Dream11 Preview

The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Swift Gallopers have some top players in the side including Luke Wright, Kamran Akmal and Imran Nazir.

Desert Riders have experienced players like Sohail Tanveer, Khurram Manzoor, Shahadat Hossain and others. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.

 DES vs SWI Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Squads

  • DES: Shahadat Hossain, Sohail Tanvir, Khurram Manzoor, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Oshane Thomas, CP Rizwan, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhupinder Singh, Awais Malik, Mujeeb Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Malindu Liyanage
  • SWI: Imran Nazir, Luke Wright, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Danza Hyatt, Richmond Mutumbami, Chirag Suri, Ansh Tandon, Ravinderpal Singh, Inam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Ibrahim, Gayan Munaweera, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad

DES vs SWI Dream11 Picks

Javed Ahmadi and Luke Wright are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Shafiqullah Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor and Kamran Akmal are also Dream11 point fetchers. Chirag Suri and Imran Nazir are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir
  • Vice-Captain – Chirag Suri, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Luke Wright and Kamran Akmal will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

DES vs SWI Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Khan
  • Batters – Khurram Manzoor, Luke Wright, Imran Nazir, Chirag Suri
  • All-Rounders- Danza Hyatt, Javed Ahmadi
  • Bowlers – Sohail Tanveer, Shahadat Hossain, J Naveed

DES vs SWI Dream11 Prediction

  • Swift Gallopers are likely to defeat the Desert Riders.

