DES Vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Desert Riders take on Swift Gallopers in the 2nd match of the Qatar T10 League on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The match commences at 9:00 PM (IST).
The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Swift Gallopers have some top players in the side including Luke Wright, Kamran Akmal and Imran Nazir.
Desert Riders have experienced players like Sohail Tanveer, Khurram Manzoor, Shahadat Hossain and others. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.
Javed Ahmadi and Luke Wright are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Shafiqullah Shafiq, Khurram Manzoor and Kamran Akmal are also Dream11 point fetchers. Chirag Suri and Imran Nazir are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.
