ITA Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Italy will go up against Hong Kong in the ongoing CWC Challenge League 2019 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11.00 AM IST. The two teams will play at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman with an aim to improve their standings in the CWC League. Hong Kong are second in the ongoing tournament with 4 points from two games, winning both their matches. Meanwhile, Italy occupy the fourth spot with 2 points (won one, lost one). Hong Kong have looked to be in good touch over the course of the CWC Challenge league and will look to secure the top spot in the group by beating the Italians over the weekend. Here are the ITA vs HK Dream11 match predictions that can get you the most favourable results.

ITA vs HK squads

Italy squad: Manpreet Singhi, Riccardo Meade, Rehman Abdul, Joy Perera, Ahmed Hassan, Gian Meade, Anam Mollik, Simranjit, Singh, Gareth Berg, Nicholas Maiolo, Michael Ross, Nikolai Smith, Madupa Fernando, Luis Giglio, Rakibul Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, Zahid Cheema

Hong Kong squad: Aarush Bhagwat, Waqas Barkat, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Ahsan Abbasi, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shaha, Aizaz-khan, Nizakat-Khan, Ehsan Khan, Raunaq Kapur, Aftab Hussain, Nasrulla Rana, Hassan Khan Moham

ITA vs HK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – M Singh (C)

All-rounder – K Shah, Nizakat-Khan, M Ross, G Berg (VC)

Batsmen – A Gorawara, S Wasif, W Barkat

Bowlers- A Hussain, E Khan, R Hasan

ITA vs HK Dream11 prediction

HK start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

