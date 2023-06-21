'I’ve Been There': AB De Villiers Schools Smith And Labuschagne On Dismal Batting Display

Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team achieved a historic win in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test match at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. The Aussies were able to chase down a total of 281 and eventually won the match by eight wickets against England.

3 things you need to know

England were bundled for a score of 273 in their second innings

Australia needed 174 runs to win on Day 5

The start of the play was delayed due to rain on Day 5

AB de Villiers schools down Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's batting tactics

While Australia won the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test by two wickets, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could perform as per their names. Labuschagne, who was once the number one Test batsman, got dismissed for the scores of 0 and 13 and could not execute a good performance. Smith also has a tremendous record in the Ashes and against England. But he scored 16 runs in the first and got out for six in the second innings.

Stuart Broad continued his record against Australia and dismissed both Labuschange and Smith in both innings of the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match. But former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers highlighted the flaws of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's technique in the first Test. But on the other hand, De Villiers also praised Broad for his wonderful tactics to dismiss the Australian batsmen.

AB de Villiers wrote on Twitter:

@KP24 ’s analysis about Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissals this Test match is absolutely spot on. Similar to Smith too actually. Nothing wrong with their thinking to get on and outside off, but then u need to be super disciplined to leave anything outside your eye-line and look… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

English pacer Stuart Broad also became the third bowler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for the third time in Test cricket. Apart from Labuschagne, Broad also got rid of Aussie opener David Warner for the 15th time in Test cricket and once again proved why he is one of the finest pacers in world cricket.