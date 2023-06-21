Last Updated:

'I’ve Been There': AB De Villiers Schools Smith And Labuschagne On Dismal Batting Display

The Australian cricket team grabbed a historic win against England in the inaugural Test of the Ashes 2023 by a margin of two wickets.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
AB de Villiers, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne

AB de Villiers schools Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith (Image: AP, BCCI/IPL)


Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team achieved a historic win in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test match at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. The Aussies were able to chase down a total of 281 and eventually won the match by eight wickets against England. 

3 things you need to know

  • England were bundled for a score of 273 in their second innings
  • Australia needed 174 runs to win on Day 5
  • The start of the play was delayed due to rain on Day 5

AB de Villiers schools down Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's batting tactics

While Australia won the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test by two wickets, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could perform as per their names. Labuschagne, who was once the number one Test batsman, got dismissed for the scores of 0 and 13 and could not execute a good performance. Smith also has a tremendous record in the Ashes and against England. But he scored 16 runs in the first and got out for six in the second innings. 

READ MORE | India's big question after WTC Final: Who will be the next Test captain after Rohit Sharma

Stuart Broad continued his record against Australia and dismissed both Labuschange and Smith in both innings of the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match. But former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers highlighted the flaws of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's technique in the first Test. But on the other hand, De Villiers also praised Broad for his wonderful tactics to dismiss the Australian batsmen. 

READ MORE | WATCH: Aussie fans at Edgbaston go berserk after Pat Cummins and Co. clinch thriller

AB de Villiers wrote on Twitter: 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com