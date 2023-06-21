WATCH: Aussie Fans At Edgbaston Go Berserk After Pat Cummins And Co. Clinch Thriller

Why you're reading this: The inaugural Test of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series turned out to be a thriller as Australia emerged victorious by two wickets at the last hour of the last session of play on final day. The start of the fifth day of the Edgbaston Test was delayed due to rain and as soon as the play started the visitors needed 174 more runs to win.. The hosts on the other hand needed seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match Ashes 2023 series.

Australia win the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test

The English cricket team had an advantage ahead of the Day 5 of the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test. The rain had made the playing conditions difficult for the batsmen and chasing more than 150 runs in England on the last day of a Test match is never considered as easy. Overnight Aussie batsmen Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland started Day 5 from where they left on the fourth day after the play started following the rain delay.

The visitors got off to a slow start on Day 5 as the outfield had become slow due to the rain and it was very difficult for the batsmen to hit boundaries. Khawaja and Boland however, kept the scoreboard ticking and added 32 runs off 71 balls for the fourth wicket. Though the English bowlers were finally able to draw the first blood on Day 5, as Scott Boland was caught behind off the bowling of Stuart Broad for a score of 20 runs off 40 balls.

The English bowlers kept on building pressure on the Aussie batsmen and no one except Usman Khawaja was able to stay at the crease. Travis Head (16) and Cameron Green (28) were dismissed by Moeen Ali and Ollie Robinson, whereas Khawaja also fell to Ben Stokes after playing a knock of 65 runs off 197 balls. Alex Carey (20) who was Australia's last recognised batsman also gave away his wicket to part-time spinner Joe Root.

Pat Cummins-Nathan Lyon take Australia to historic win

Australia were 227/8 at one stage and still needed 54 runs with just two wickets in hand. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins were the two batsmen present at the crease who are only known for their bowling. England were the favourites to win the match as they just needed two wickets to rip off the Aussie innings in the last hour, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Aussie fans go berserk following team's historic win; Watch

However, Pat Cummins played a knock of 44 runs off 78 balls and also added 55 runs off 72 deliveries for the ninth wicket along with Nathan Lyon. The partnership led Australia to grab a historic win in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test and the fans present at the Edgbaston cricket ground went berserk with joy following the team's win.