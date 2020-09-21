Dream11 IPL 2020: Washington Sundar's 2019 Heroics Against Favourites Hyderabad; Watch

Hyderabad are all set to lock horns with Bangalore in Match 3 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, September 21. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Southern derby is one of the most exciting tussles in the tournament and this game is also expected to be a thrilling contest.

As Hyderabad and Bangalore gear up to take on each other in their opening fixtures of the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the IPL 2019 meeting between the two sides when a young Washington Sundar rattled Hyderabad's top order with his excellent spin bowling. It all happened during Match 54 of the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Washington Sundar was introduced by Virat Kohli in the eight over when opener Martin Guptill was going strong and batting at 30 off 22 balls with two fours and as many sixes. The Kiwi international has the ability to take the game away from the opposition in a whiff. Sundar bowled an off-spinner which bounced a little and all Guptill could do was chip it in the air towards short mid-wicket where Virat Kohli completed an easy catch.

During the penultimate ball of the same over, Manish Pandey tried to pull a good length deliver which went towards deep mid-wicket. Shimron Hetmyer, who came running in, dived in front and took a stunning catch to dismiss Pandey for 9. The off-spinner was brought into the attack once again by Virat Kohli in the 14th over.

This time Sundar was hit for two consecutive sixes on the third and fourth ball by Vijay Shankar. However, despite being hit, Sundar stuck to his plan and bowled a flighted delivery and lured Shankar into sweeping. The Hyderabad batsman could only top edge the ball, which was grabbed by Colin de Grandhomme at short fine-leg. Hyderabad managed to score a competitive 175 in 20 overs. In response, Bangalore chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurjukeerat Mann (65) shined for the Bangalore-based franchise and guided them to a stunning win.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 21. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming could be watched on beIN Sports on TV or its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in USA and Canada can catch all the action on WillowTV.

Bangalore squad 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicketkeeper), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

