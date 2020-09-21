Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli To Achieve THIS Major Milestone If Bangalore Beats Hyderabad

The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team will open their Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign with a game against David Warner’s Hyderabad on Monday, September 21. Apparently, the upcoming Hyderabad vs Bangalore is a significant one for Kohli as it poses a great opportunity for him to join an elite list of all-time IPL captains. The prolific run-scorer has been part of the Bangalore set-up since the inaugural edition of the tournament and was appointed as their full-time captain in 2013.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli on the verge of joining MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma

Across all his appearances in the tournament, Virat Kohli has captained the Bangalore side in 110 matches. Out of the aforementioned figure, the veteran cricketer led his side to victory on 49 occasions and is currently just one win away from registering a landmark figure of half-century of wins. If Virat Kohli manages to defeat David Warner and co. on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, he will become only the fourth captain in the history of IPL to achieve 50 wins as a leader.

Chennai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 captain MS Dhoni is currently on the top of that ladder with 105 wins out his 175 matches as skipper. Former Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir is next on the list with 71 wins out of 129 matches. Defending champions Mumbai’s captain Rohit Sharma has registered 60 wins for his franchise out of his 105 matches as a leader. If Virat Kohli fails to register his 50th win against Hyderabad in their upcoming clash, the legendary batsman will be expected to eventually reach the coveted figure sometime during the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming

For Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 21. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai Stadium provides a lot of assistance to spinners. It also has something for the pacers as the new ball will move initially, thus making life tough for batsmen. Change of pace will be key on this surface and spinners will look to bowl relatively slow. As per the last four T20Is contested at the venue, the average score is 138. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first as batting will be easier in the second innings because of the dew factor.

Image source: IPLT20.COM