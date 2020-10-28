Dream11 IPL Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Are Likely To Make It To Top 4?

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is heading into the finishing stages of the tournament. Despite being at the closing juncture of the league stages (nine matches left), not a single team has truly managed to register their name for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. As of Wednesday, October 28, defending champions Mumbai are placed at the top of the points table and are followed by Bangalore at No. 2. However, the Dream11 IPL points table is witnessing a scuffle between teams after nearly every match this year, as it is slowly turning out to be one of the most-closely fought editions of the tournament.

A look at the updated Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pek8iInYpw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Says Mumbai Need Not Make Much Changes Post Rajasthan Loss

Race for Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs heats up as tournament progresses

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side is the only team in the competition that has been eliminated from the playoffs race. Meanwhile, teams like Hyderabad and Rajasthan, who are currently placed at No. 6 and 7 respectively, still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. However, Hyderabad and Rajasthan will have to win their remaining two matches to get to 14 points and will also have to heavily depend upon other team’s results in the tournament.

Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi are currently the top three in the standings. The three have registered seven wins already and still have three matches left (two, in the case of Delhi) in the league stage to further enhance their chances of a top-two finish. Each of the aforementioned three sides needs to register just one more win to make it to the playoffs but will have to remain undefeated from now to get an extra shot for the final spot in the playoffs, which is provided to the top two teams in the competition.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Calls Dream11 IPL 2020 'smash Hit', Credits Punjab's Comeback As Top Reason

The ultimate battle for that elusive fourth spot remains between high-flying Punjab and two-time winners Kolkata. Kolkata did themselves no favours by losing their previous contest to Punjab on Monday, October 26. Moreover, Punjab are currently on a five-match winning streak and a win or two from here on might end up getting scripted as one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history. Before their winning run, the KL Rahul-led side were languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win out of their first seven Dream11 IPL 2020 games.

The remaining matches of both Kolkata and Punjab will be closely viewed over the coming week. Both teams are currently tied at six wins out of 12 matches but Punjab hold a superior net run-rate over their eastern rivals. As the two sides continue to battle it out for a place in the next stage of the tournament, here is a look at the schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs fixtures.

Dream11 IPL schedule: Dates for Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs matches

Mark your 🗓#Dream11IPL Playoffs Dates and Venues announced!🚨



Which 4 teams do you reckon will make it?🤔 pic.twitter.com/qh2L1fAyVr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL Top Wicket Takers: Rashid Khan Goes To No.3 Above Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 28. For Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell 'relaxed' Due To Less Travel With Biosecure Bubble In Dubai

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.