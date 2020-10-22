Kane Williamson To Play Against Rajasthan? Hyderabad Batsman Cheerful Prior To The Match

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 40th match of the tournament as Hyderabad will be taking on Rajasthan in Dubai. The game on Thursday is likely to feature Kane Williamson in the Hyderabad playing XI, who was injured during their most recent fixture against Kolkata on October 18. On Wednesday, October 21, i.e. just a day prior to the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad clash, Williamson posted a cheerful photo on his Instagram account with teammate Rashid Khan.
Also Read | Kane Williamson Wins Twiterrati Over For Playing Courageous Knock Against Kolkata
Kane Williamson injured his hamstring against Kolkata, which prompted the Hyderabad team management to make some changes in their batting line-up. The New Zealander was sent in to open the innings in the powerplay in place of skipper and regular opener David Warner. While Williamson scored 29 runs off 19 balls, he failed to take timely singles due to his injury. Hyderabad ended their run-chase on equal terms with Kolkata and later lost their 2 points in the Super Over.
Despite the Kane Williamson injury, the cricketer dropped a hint of his reprisal in Hyderabad’s playing XI through his recent cheerful post with Rashid Khan. Moreover, on the same day, the Hyderabad franchise shared a post on their social media accounts where the Kiwi skipper can be seen chancing his arm with the ball in the nets.
Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Delhi: How Fans Reacted To Kane Williamson's Comeback Knock Of 41
Roles ➡️ Switched ➡️ Part 1 😉#OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/eQkD0vNJ8W— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 21, 2020
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jwala Gutta Impressed With T Natarajan, Rashid Khan Post Hyderabad Win
For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 22. For Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.
The Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.
Also Read | Rashid Khan's 29-year-old Afghanistan Teammate Najeeb Tarakai Passes Away After Accident
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Mohammad Siraj produces record-breaking bowling spell against Kolkata; watch video
3 mins ago
Dwayne Bravo's son Dwade gets 3,500 followers within hours of joining Instagram
33 mins ago
IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar opines on replacing Karthik as Kolkata's skipper, calls it strange
42 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs BCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
57 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: All records broken in Bangalore's win over Kolkata ft. Siraj and Kohli
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Barcelona BCC vs UCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points