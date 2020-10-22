Kane Williamson To Play Against Rajasthan? Hyderabad Batsman Cheerful Prior To The Match

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 40th match of the tournament as Hyderabad will be taking on Rajasthan in Dubai. The game on Thursday is likely to feature Kane Williamson in the Hyderabad playing XI, who was injured during their most recent fixture against Kolkata on October 18. On Wednesday, October 21, i.e. just a day prior to the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad clash, Williamson posted a cheerful photo on his Instagram account with teammate Rashid Khan.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan’s “strong selfie game”

Kane Williamson injury update: Cricketer likely to play against Rajasthan

Kane Williamson injured his hamstring against Kolkata, which prompted the Hyderabad team management to make some changes in their batting line-up. The New Zealander was sent in to open the innings in the powerplay in place of skipper and regular opener David Warner. While Williamson scored 29 runs off 19 balls, he failed to take timely singles due to his injury. Hyderabad ended their run-chase on equal terms with Kolkata and later lost their 2 points in the Super Over.

Despite the Kane Williamson injury, the cricketer dropped a hint of his reprisal in Hyderabad’s playing XI through his recent cheerful post with Rashid Khan. Moreover, on the same day, the Hyderabad franchise shared a post on their social media accounts where the Kiwi skipper can be seen chancing his arm with the ball in the nets.

Kane Williamson, David Warner in nets ahead of Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 22. For Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

