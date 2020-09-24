Devdutt Padikkal Expects Friendly Banter With Karnataka Teammates In Punjab Vs Bangalore

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is a great advertisement for the game of cricket as it gives an opportunity for young players to play along with seasoned campaigners and match toe to toe with them. Devdutt Padikkal for the Bangalore team came as a revelation as he announced his arrival in Dream11 IPL 2020 with a sublime half-century. The left-handed opening batsman from Karnataka will look to build on the momentum that he is carrying from his stellar knock as Virat Kohli and co gear up to face a resilient Punjab team.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammad Lead Head-to-head

Speaking on the Punjab vs Bangalore clash in Dream11 IPL 2020, Devdutt Padikkal acknowledged fellow Karnataka Ranji trophy players such as Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and skipper KL Rahul's presence in the opposition as he did not rule out the possibility of fun banter. 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal mentioned about the banter these guys have in the Karnataka dressing room and expects similar behaviour as the two teams battle it out in the Punjab vs Bangalore clash. Devdutt Padikkal is likely to open the batting for Bangalore alongside Aaron Finch.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sehwag's Funny Take On Kolkata's Loss To Mumbai During 'Viru Ki Baithak'

IPL 2020 News: Punjab vs Bangalore

The two teams are slated to battle it out in the sixth game of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24, 7:30 pm IST. Devdutt Padikkal was instrumental in his side winning their opening encounter against a formidable Hyderabad unit. Punjab suffered an anguishing super-over loss against Delhi and are yet to get off the mark on the points table.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket-takers: Mohammad Shami Needs 2 Wickets To Beat Curran, Ngidi

There are several players who have swapped sides and will come face to face during Punjab vs Bangalore match. While Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were batting mainstays in the Bangalore side, are now a part of the Punjab contingent for Dream11 IPL. 2020. Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh as well have switched sides from Bangalore to Punjab.

Dream11 IPL 2020 news: Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming details

Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network from 7:30 pm IST to catch the live-action. For Punjab vs Bangalore live scores, IPL 2020 live updates and IPL 2020 live updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Fans can also stream the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Posts Latest Workout Video, Mocks Chris Morris For Background Noises: Watch

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020 news, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image Source: IPL Twitter