Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammad Lead Head-to-head

Punjab and Bangalore will battle it out in Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Punjab vs Bangalore match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Punjab vs Bangalore clash also known as the southern derby of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is one of the most exciting rivalries in the league.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore head to head record

When these two teams meet, the game ends up in a high-scoring contest more often than not. Over the years, the Punjab vs Bangalore rivalry has enthralled the fans with drama and runs galore which is why the fixture on Thursday will be an exciting clash. As Punjab take on Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Punjab vs Bangalore head to head record and the epic rivalry between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami.

Punjab and Bangalore have locked horns with each other on 24 occasions in the Dream11 IPL. Both teams are on par with each other when it comes to wins in Dream11 IPL. According to the Punjab vs Bangalore head to head record, the southern derby is balanced with both teams having won 12 games each. However, as per the recent form, it is Virat Kohli's men who clearly edge out Punjab.

Bangalore have emerged victorious in the last four matches between the two sides. They beat Punjab in both the fixtures during IPL 2019 where AB de Villiers emerged as the 'Player of the Match' on both occasions. Among the current batsmen, Chris Gayle has scored the most number of runs against Punjab with 140 runs to his name. On the other hand, AB de Villiers is Punjab's nemesis as he has scored 662 runs against them which is the most by a Bangalore batsman.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Mohammad Shami and Glenn Maxwell have picked two wickets each which is the most by a current Punjab bowler, On the contrary, Yuzvendra Chahal is the player with the most number of wickets against Punjab with 19 scalps to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is in brilliant touch as he is coming off from a fresh match-winning performance against Hyderabad. If the leg-spinner gets going in this game, it will be tough for Punjab to secure a win.

As per the Punjab vs Bangalore head to head record in the UAE, the two teams have met each other once in the country in 2014. It was Punjab who triumphed by five wickets during that meeting. Punjab's average score against Bangalore in Dream11 IPL is 155 while the Bangalore outfit's average score against KL Rahul's men is 161. Both the teams will look to secure a win in the fixture. Punjab are coming on the back off a heart-breaking loss against Delhi, a match which went to Super Over. On the other hand, Bangalore who secured a win in their first fixture against Hyderabad will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli vs Mohammad Shami rivalry

Another battle to watch out for in the Punjab vs Bangalore fixture will be the tussle between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami. The Bangalore captain who has scored over 5,000 runs in the Dream11 IPL has struggled against Shami. Kohli has managed to score 40 runs off 27 balls of Mohammad Shami's bowling and has given his wicket on three occasions.

The right-arm pacer accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket twice during IPL 2019. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 13th edition of the IPL. Virat Kohli failed to get going in the first game against Hyderabad as he scored 14 off 13 balls. The Bangalore skipper who is yet to score his first boundary of the season will look to put an inspiring performance in Thursday's fixture.

