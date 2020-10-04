IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Sums Journey With Virat Kohli In 3 Words Post Whirlwind Knock

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal is having a dream run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as he continues to shine at the top of the order for Bangalore with back-to-back impressive knocks. What makes the season even more special for Devdutt Padikkal is playing alongside Virat Kohli, with the two stitching together a crucial match-winning partnership for Bangalore against Rajasthan, propelling the former to their third win. Devdutt Padikkal scored his third fifty in four games as he made 63 runs off 45 balls on Saturday, lacing his knock with six boundaries and one six.

Taking to Twitter, Devdutt Padkikkal summed up his journey from being a fan of Virat Kohli to playing alongside the run-machine and sharing match-winning partnerships in three words. Devdutt Padikkal has scored 174 runs in the four matches of the tournament so far. Commenting on his innings on Saturday after the game, Devdutt Padikkal said it was 'really hot' condition to bat after fielding for 20 overs but he enjoyed his knock as he was striking the ball well.

'Virat Kohli kept pushing me to finish the game'

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The 20-year-old opening batsman lauded the support he received from skipper Kohli and said he enjoys batting with the latter. "It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through. That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well," Padikkal said.

"I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team," Padikkal said.

