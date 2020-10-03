IPL 2020: 'Felt Tired But Kohli Kept Pushing Me To Finish Game,' Says Padikkal

After taking Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan, opener Devdutt Padikkal said he felt tired during the innings but skipper Virat Kohli kept pushing him to finish the game. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The 20-year-old opening batsman lauded the support he received from skipper Kohli and said he enjoys batting with the latter.

"It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through. That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well," Padikkal said.

Padikkal has scored 174 runs in the four matches of the tournament so far. Commenting on his innings, Padikkal said it was 'really hot' condition to bat after fielding for 20 overs but he enjoyed his knock as he was striking the ball well.

"I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team," Padikkal said.

Padikkal continued his good form having scored 56, 1, 54 in his three earlier innings. He reached to his fifty in 34 balls. He was the dominant batsman in Bangalore's opening stand of 25 runs with Aaron Finch who was out in the third over with a score of 8.

READ: IPL 2020: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes to arrive in UAE for representing Rajasthan

READ: IPL 2020 Live Updates: Can Kolkata pull off the highest run-chase in IPL history?

Kohli Calls For Keeping Same Momentum

Clinching the third win in the Dream 11 IPL, Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday emphasized on the importance of the two points, adding that the tournament can get away from you very quickly. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that is important to keep up the momentum.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. We need to keep up the momentum," said Kohli.

READ: IPL 2020: Bangalore clinch 2nd consecutive win; Kohli calls for keeping same momentum

READ: IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets

(with inputs from ANI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.