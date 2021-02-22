DHA-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Preview

Quick links:
Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will collide in the 17th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs BOK-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team.
Bokaro Blossoms Women are currently leading the Jharkhand Women's T20 league standings with 20 points. Ritu Kumari and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the table with 2 points and a win-loss record of 0-5 (1 N/R).
Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari.
Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Pinky Tirkey, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bokaro Blossoms Women will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
