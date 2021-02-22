DHA-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Preview

Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will collide in the 17th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs BOK-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 preview

Bokaro Blossoms Women are currently leading the Jharkhand Women's T20 league standings with 20 points. Ritu Kumari and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the table with 2 points and a win-loss record of 0-5 (1 N/R).

DHA-W vs BOK-W live: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team, squad list

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Dhanbad Daffodils Women squad

Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Bokaro Blossoms Women squad

Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Pinky Tirkey, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team, top picks

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Priya Kumari, Sonia, Shanti Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Indrani Roy

Batswomen: Priya Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari

All-Rounders: Sonia, Arti Kumari, Anita Manjhi

Bowlers: Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Shanti Kumari

DHA-W vs BOK-W live: DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bokaro Blossoms Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

