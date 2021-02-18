DUM-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Dumka Daisies Women will face the Bokaro Blossoms Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The DUM-W vs BOK-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The DUM-W vs BOK-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Friday, February 19. Here, we take a look at DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, DUM-W vs BOK-W live scores, DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction and DUM-W vs BOK-W playing 11.

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W match preview

The Dumka Daisies will come into the match after being handed a 5-wicket loss by the Jamshedpur Jasmines in their previous match. In that match, the Daisies batted first and could only score 83 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Pratiksha Gautam top-scored for the side with unbeaten 22 runs. For the Jasmines, Rashmi Gudiya picked up 2 wickets. Gudiya once again starred with the bat as she scored 32 runs with the side, while Niharika scored an unbeaten 38 runs helping the team to a victory.

The Bokaro Blossoms on the other hand struggled in their previous match versus the Ranchi Roses, but they did go on to win the match by 2 wickets. The Roses, batting first, scored 100 runs for the loss of 4 wickets with Ila Khan top-scoring for the side with 45 runs. Pallavi Bhardwaj bowled well for the Blossoms as she picked up 1 wicket for 16 runs from 4 overs. The Blossoms' chase was led by Indrani Roy who top-scored with 64 runs despite wickets falling at the other end. In the end, the team reached the target with 6 balls to spare.

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Probable DUM-W vs BOK-W playing 11

DUM-W: Pinky Tirkey, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Pratiksha Gautam, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Anushka Parmar, Shampi Kumari, Anjum Bano.

BOK-W: Indrani Roy, Jaya Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw, Isha Keshri, Ritu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Ragini Kumari

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Indrani Roy

Ila Khan

Pratiksha Gautam

Pinky Tirkey

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction

As per our DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction, BOK-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DUM-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DUM-W vs BOK-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

