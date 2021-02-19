RAN-W Vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Preview

Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) and Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) will collide in the 12th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League on Friday, February 19 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction, probable RAN-W vs DHA-W playing 11 and RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 preview

Ranchi Roses Women are currently at the second spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League standings with ten points. Monika Murmu and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one (1 N/R). Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the table as they have lost all their past four matches.

RAN-W vs DHA-W live: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team, squad list

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: Ranchi Roses Women squad

Nidhi Buley, Durga Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Ila Khan, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Kumari Abha, Heena Anis, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: Dhanbad Daffodils Women squad

Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team, top picks

Ranchi Roses Women: Monika Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Sifan Hasnain

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Priya Kumari, Sonia, Shanti Kumari

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ila Khan

Batswomen: Priya Kumari (C), Monika Murmu, Israni Soren, Durga Murmu

All-Rounders: Sonia (VC), Ginni Geeta, Nidhi Buley

Bowlers: Sifan Hasnain, Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari

RAN-W vs DHA-W live: RAN-W vs DHA-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Ranchi Roses Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAN-W vs DHA-W match prediction and RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team and RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

