DHA-W Vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will collide in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Monday, February 15 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs DUM-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team.
Both Dhanbad Daffodils Women and Dumka Daisies Women will enter the JSCA International Stadium Complex after losing their opening matches to Ranchi Roses Women and Bokaro Blossoms Women, respectively. Because of the loss, DHA-W have slipped to the second last spot of the table, while DUM-W are at the basement position. However, both the teams still have the chance to bounce back as they both boast impressive line-ups.
Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari
Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Dhanbad Daffodils Women will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DHA-W vs DUM-W match prediction and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
