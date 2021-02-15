DHA-W Vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will collide in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Monday, February 15 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs DUM-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team.

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 preview

Both Dhanbad Daffodils Women and Dumka Daisies Women will enter the JSCA International Stadium Complex after losing their opening matches to Ranchi Roses Women and Bokaro Blossoms Women, respectively. Because of the loss, DHA-W have slipped to the second last spot of the table, while DUM-W are at the basement position. However, both the teams still have the chance to bounce back as they both boast impressive line-ups.

DHA-W vs DUM-W live: DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team, squad list

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Dhanbad Daffodils Women squad

Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Dumka Daisies Women squad

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team, top picks

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Khushboo Kumari, Sonia, Arti Kumari

Dumka Daisies Women: Pratiksha Gautam, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das

DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Shanti Kumari

Batswomen: Pratiksha Gautam, Khushboo Kumari (C), Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu

All-Rounders: Mamta Paswan (VC), Devyani Prasad, Sonia

Bowlers: Anjali Das, Shampi Kumari, Arti Kumari

DHA-W vs DUM-W live: DHA-W vs DUM-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Dhanbad Daffodils Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DHA-W vs DUM-W match prediction and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

