JAM Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup Match Preview

Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Sunday, February 14 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, probable JAM vs GUY playing 11 and JAM vs GUY Dream11 team.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 preview

Guyana Jaguars are currently leading the Super50 Cup standings with four points as they won their last match against Barbados Pride. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, slipped to the basement spot (6th) after losing their opening match to T&T Red Force.

JAM vs GUY live: JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Jamaica Scorpions squad

Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: Guyana Jaguars squad

Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team, top picks

Jamaica Scorpions: Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

Guyana Jaguars: Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Aldane Thomas

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Nial Smith

JAM vs GUY live: JAM vs GUY match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Guyana Jaguars will come out on top in this contest.

Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson breaks down the depth of the game plan that brought them the win tonight.🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/0DvYNah31D — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021

Note: The JAM vs GUY match prediction and JAM vs GUY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JAM vs GUY Dream11 team and JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

