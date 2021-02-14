JAM Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup Match Preview

Quick links:
Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) and Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will collide in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Sunday, February 14 at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, probable JAM vs GUY playing 11 and JAM vs GUY Dream11 team.
Guyana Jaguars are currently leading the Super50 Cup standings with four points as they won their last match against Barbados Pride. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, slipped to the basement spot (6th) after losing their opening match to T&T Red Force.
Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen
Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Chris Barnwell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Guyana Jaguars will come out on top in this contest.
Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson breaks down the depth of the game plan that brought them the win tonight.🎥#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/0DvYNah31D— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 13, 2021
