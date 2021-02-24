DHA-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Live Stream Info

Quick links:
Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) will collide in the 20th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Wednesday, February 24 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs JAM-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team.
Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are currently at the second last (5th) spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league standings with 12 points. Sunita Kumari and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing four. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot with only two points and a win-loss record of 0-6 (1 N/R).
Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari.
Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Jamshedpur Jasmines Women will come out on top in this contest. The DHA-W vs JAM-W live streaming can be found on FanCode.
Note: The DHA-W vs JAM-W match prediction and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
