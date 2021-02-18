DHA-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) will collide in the 10th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League on Thursday, February 18 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs JAM-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team.
Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are currently at the second last (4th) spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league standings with four points. Sandhya Kumari and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the last (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.
Also Read l Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses vs Blossoms live stream, pitch report, weather forecast
Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari
Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari
Also Read l RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 match preview
Also Read l Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies vs Jasmines live stream, pitch and weather report, preview
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Jamshedpur Jasmines Women will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The DHA-W vs JAM-W match prediction and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 match preview
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.