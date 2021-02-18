DHA-W Vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) and Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) will collide in the 10th match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League on Thursday, February 18 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, probable DHA-W vs JAM-W playing 11 and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team.

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 preview

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are currently at the second last (4th) spot of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league standings with four points. Sandhya Kumari and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, are at the last (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.

DHA-W vs JAM-W live: DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

Also Read l Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses vs Blossoms live stream, pitch report, weather forecast

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team, squad list

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: Dhanbad Daffodils Women squad

Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: Jamshedpur Jasmines Women squad

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

Also Read l RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 match preview

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team, top picks

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Sunita Kumari, Sandhya Kumari

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rashmi Gudiya

Batswomen: Sunita Kumari (C), Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushboo Kumari

All-Rounders: Sonia, Sandhya Kumari (VC), Niharika Prasad

Bowlers: Shanti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Also Read l Jharkhand Women's T20 Daisies vs Jasmines live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

DHA-W vs JAM-W live: DHA-W vs JAM-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Jamshedpur Jasmines Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DHA-W vs JAM-W match prediction and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 team and DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 match preview

Image Source: Canva

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.