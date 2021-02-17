Jharkhand Women's T20 Roses Vs Blossoms Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Ranchi Roses Women take on Bokaro Blossoms Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The Roses vs Blossoms match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The Roses vs Blossoms live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here, we take a look at Roses vs Blossoms live streaming, where to get Roses vs Blossoms live scores and info on Roses vs Blossoms squads.

Roses vs Blossoms prediction: Roses vs Blossoms match preview

These contest should be a cracker of a match as the top two sides in the competition are facing each other. The Roses are currently unbeaten in the competition with 2 wins and one match getting abandoned due to weather. They will look to continue their unbeaten run in the competition when they take on the in-form Blossoms in the upcoming contest. The Blossoms on the other hand have played three matches so far and won all the three contest in a comfortable manner. They too will look to stay unbeaten in the competition by winning this match.

Roses vs Blossoms prediction: Roses vs Blossoms squads

Roses: Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Simran Mansoori, Kumari Abha, Nidhi Buley.

Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Roses vs Blossoms live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers. The team batting first has won the match so far and so the captain winning the toss would look to bat first and put up a good total on board for bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but the skies will be clear with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celcius.

Jharkhand Women's T20: Roses vs Blossoms live streaming details and Roses vs Blossoms live scores

The Roses vs Blossoms live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the FanCode app. For Roses vs Blossoms live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

