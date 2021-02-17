RAN-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women will face the Bokaro Blossoms Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The RAN-W vs BOK-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The RAN-W vs BOK-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 18. Here, we take a look at RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W vs BOK-W live scores, RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction and RAN-W vs BOK-W playing 11.

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs BOK-W match preview

This is the clash between two sides who are currently occupying the top two spots on the points table. Bokaro are currently at the top of the points table and will look to hold on to that spot by beating Ranchi in their previous encounter. They will be coming into the match after handing the Dhanbad Daffodils a crushing 9-wicket loss in their previous match.

Ranchi started their campaign with a crushing 41 run win over Dhanbad following which they beat the Jamshedpur Jasmines by 51 runs in their second match. Their third match versus the Dumka Daisies was abandoned due to rain with both teams getting one point each. This should be a cracker of a contest as the top spot is still up for grabs.

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Probable RAN-W vs BOK-W playing 11

RAN-W : Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana.

BOK-W: Indrani Roy, Jaya Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw, Isha Keshri, Ritu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Ragini Kumari

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Monika Murmu

Ritu Kumari

Nidhi Buley

Ashwani Kumari

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction

As per our RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction, RAN-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN-W vs BOK-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

