IPL 2020: Dhoni Shouldn't Bat Lower Than Number 5, Says Agarkar; Hails His Cricketing Mind

As Chennai's dismal performance in Dream 11 IPL 2020 continues, skipper MS Dhoni has been severely criticised for batting lower down the order. According to former cricketers, the buzz about Dhoni’s batting position is affecting the performance of the entire team.

Similarly, former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday said that Chennai skipper MS Dhoni should not be batting lower than number 5. After making the finals last time out, MS Dhoni’s Chennai team have struggled this season. The skipper has not stuck to any particular position and has moved up and down the order.

Stating that Dhoni is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains, Agarkar suggested that the skipper shouldn't be batting lower than number 5.

"In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn't be batting lower than number5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest, he should go is number 5. He is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and access situations which other players can't and you can see, as the tournament progress, his form's getting better as well. So, he shouldn't be batting lower than number 5 for me," Agarkar said on a cricket show.

The team has managed to win just three matches this season, with their playoff chances all but over after their latest loss to Rajasthan. After the game, coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the morale of the squad is low, with MS Dhoni suggesting that youngsters would be given a change in the future matches. The Chennai team will next be seen in action on October 23, when they take on the Mumbai team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan defeat Chennai

The clash between the bottom two teams of the table was of utmost importance for both of them as they are in dire need of winning points. MS Dhoni elected to bat first after winning the toss at Abu Dhabi, but the Chennai batting line-up failed to capitalise on it. The side managed to post a sub-par total of 125 after the completion of their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the only saving grace for the team in terms of the scoring rate.

Rajasthan's chase did not have an ideal start as Chennai pacers impressed with a disciplined bowling performance with the new ball. Jos Buttler's fiery 70 off 48 deliveries proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Chennai. Rajasthan jumped to the fifth position with their comprehensive win, whereas Chennai become the wooden spooners.

