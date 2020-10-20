Ishant Sharma Bids Emotional Farewell To Delhi Teammates Ahead Of Punjab Game; Watch Video

Delhi have remained predominantly at the forefront of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table and most teams have failed to challenge their supremacy in the season. The franchise's pace battery is regarded as the key to their success in the season so far. The Shreyas Iyer-led side faced a major obstacle though, as Indian seamer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the competition due to an injury. The Delhi team shared Ishant Sharma's emotional farewell as he said goodbye to his teammates.

Never an easy goodbye 😞



📹 | An emotional squad bid @ImIshant farewell before his flight to India 🤗



Thank you, Ishant 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @Address_Hotels pic.twitter.com/VlBsDuhSQA — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 19, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma injury

The lanky pacer suffered a back spasm while training ahead of Delhi's opening contest in the league and had was unavailable for selection for the franchise's initial matches. Ishant Sharma has featured in only a single encounter in the season that came against Hyderabad. The bowler suffered an oblique muscle tear which has now ruled him out of the competition, which is a tremendous setback for his team considering the vast experience he brings in their bowling unit.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Takes Epic One-handed Catch, Records 150 IPL Dismissals

The cricketer has not had a very fruitful year, as he also picked up an ankle injury earlier this year in New Zealand. It is also speculated that Ishant Sharma might also miss the Australia tour because of the aforementioned injury. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma nursing major injuries, there seems to be uncertainty looming over their participation in the Australia series.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Gives Batting Masterclass On Kieron Pollard's 'change' This Season: Watch

Delhi vs Punjab live game

The 38th clash of the Indian Premier League will feature Delhi and Punjab. The two teams will battle it out in the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST. Delhi have had a remarkable season and sit on the top of the points table through their consistent performances and have lost only two matches so far in the league. Punjab has had a contrasting campaign and are stationed at the seventh spot with three victories in nine fixtures.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Cricket Board Gives Jan 2021 Ultimatum For BCCI To Grant Visas For T20 World Cup

Delhi's Rishabh Pant has reportedly recovered from a Grade 1 hamstring tear and there is a possibility of the swashbuckling cricketer making a comeback in the team's clash against Punjab. Ishant Sharma's unavailability is a substantial loss for the team, but they have the services of pace bowlers such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel and more. Shreyas Iyer also has the services of Marcus Stoinis, who also is a useful pace bowling option.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell Set To Be Dropped For Crunch Game Against Delhi After Chris Gayle's Return?

Source: Ishant Sharma Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.